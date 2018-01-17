Pipe band role for Tommy Nicholl MBE

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Alderman Tommy Nicholl MBE has been appointed Honorary Vice President of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland.

Ald Nicholl, who is one of the region’s longest serving elected representatives, has been a long-time president of the Co Antrim section of the prestigious organisation.

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch is a governing body which oversees pipe band competitions in Northern Ireland.

They represent approximately 70 pipe bands in full membership of the association in Northern Ireland and over 3,000 individual members.

Alderman Nicholl said: “I am delighted to have been appointed Honorary Vice President of this fantastic association.

“It has been a real privilege to preside over the Co Antrim section and welcome so many fantastic pipe band and drum major demonstrations and contests over the years.

“The standard of our bands in Co Antrim and across Northern Ireland is exceptional and I look forward to what promises to be a fantastic year ahead for the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association.”

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland organises and delivers all Championship Pipe Band and Drum Major Contests in Northern Ireland and the Ulster Solo Piping and Drumming Championships.

The association is dedicated to the promotion of the culture and advancement of pipe and drum music and the encouragement of arts and cultural tourism across Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland branch also provides advice, assistance and guidance to the piping community generally on organisation, governance, education and music development.

They also provide a teaching facility across Northern Ireland to nationally accredited standards.