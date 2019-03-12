Plans moving forward for Grange play park

An area of land situated in The Grange, Ballymena is to be purchased by Council with plans to build a new play park.

Councillors have agreed in favour of purchasing the land and to replace the existing play facilities in the area along with a grass kick about space.

The proposed new play park will be centrally located within The Grange area to the rear of the community play group.

This will allow the play group to have direct access to the facilities.

There will also be increased screening via tall conifer trees between the kick about area and the neighbouring houses.

Alderman William McNeilly has welcomed the news that council will purchase the land and redevelop the play area, something which he has had his full support behind for many years.

“Council have been trying for a long time to replace the existing facilities in The Grange and this is a positive step forward for the area,” Cllr. McNeilly said.

He added: “I am delighted that after so many years of pushing for a new play park for The Grange that it will finally come to fruition with the purchase of this land.

“This news shows council’s commitment to securing land to develop recreational areas in Mid and East Antrim.

“Our play areas are important educational and recreational resources which can be enjoyed by all children.

“It will be great to see this exciting outdoor space being revitalised and brought up to date for the local community to enjoy.”

It has been a priority for the Ballymena DEA Capital Fund to replace the existing play facilities for a number of years.

To progress the development council required the purchase of new land and working in conjunction with the community association, this preferred site has been identified.

The land was initially difficult to gain access to as the access strip is owned by NIE.

In order to address the access issue, council officers met NIE on site in November 2018 who agreed in principle that they would provide access to the preferred site.