First count results for NI European Election candidates

Counting at Meadowbank Leisure Centre in Magherafelt today. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Counting at Meadowbank Leisure Centre in Magherafelt today. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The breakdown of the first count has been revealed for Northern Ireland’s European Election.

The candidates are fighting for three seats.

The BBC reported the first count figures as follows;-

Allister 62,121

Anderson 126,951

Bailey 12,471

Boghul 662

Dodds 124,991

Eastwood 78,589

Hill 5,115

Kennedy 53,052

Long 105,928

McCann 948

Morrice 1719.

News Letter Political Editor Sam McBride said: “The story of this election is the remarkable surge to Alliance.

“But the fall in the vote of the UUP and SDLP is also significant - especially for the UUP. In 2014, both had their worst ever results, yet even then the UUP took 83,438 votes & SDLP took 81,594.”