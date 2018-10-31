Raglan Street is Blooming!

People living at Raglan Street in Ballymena are celebrating their recent success in a Northern Ireland wide gardening competition.

The competition is run each year by Clanmil Housing to acknowledge and reward those tenants who take a keen interest in keeping the green spaces around their homes looking the very best they can.

Tenants from Raglan Street picked up the award for Best Active Older People’s scheme at a special celebration at Girdwood Community Hub in Belfast.

Ann McIlhagga, who lives on Raglan Street, said: “We are delighted to have picked up the award for Best Active Older People’s scheme in the Clanmil in Bloom competition. A lot of water, sunshine and sweat have gone into maintaining our plants and gardens and it’s very satisfactory to have our efforts recognised. Thanks to everyone who helped out with our garden and we will go again for next year.”

Tim O’Malley, Community Development Manager at Clanmil, added: “We really appreciate the interest that so many of our tenants show in their gardens and the time, hard work and effort that they dedicate to making them look so well.

“Each year the number and standard of Clanmil in Bloom entries increase, and this year the judges had a really hard job choosing the winners from some great entries. Thank you to everyone who entered and congratulations to the many people who helped create and maintain the winning gardens.”