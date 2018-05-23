Red carpet for St Louis’ girls

Two St Louis Grammar School students have enjoyed a trip of a life time in Cannes as part of their winning entry in the Junk Kouture competition.

Catherine Lennon and Sandra Janik won the competition’s Glamour Prize and joined this year’s winners in France, showcasing their designs at the Cannes Film Festival.

Teacher Eilis McDonnell, with students Catherine Lennon and Sandra Janik from St Louis Grammar School, who were winners in the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture 2018 Competition, pictured as they showcased their winning creations at the Cannes Film Festival in France. Picture: Brian McEvoy

The Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture competition is a national contest which encourages young designers in second level education to create striking couture designs and impressive works of wearable art from everyday junk that would normally find its way into the bin.

Catherine and Sandra won the Glamour Award for their creation ‘No Strings Attached, made from bailing twine.

The students had worked tirelessly since the beginning of the school year formulating exceptional ideas and then curating their concept pieces.

They faced the challenge of transforming recycled materials into haute couture outfits suitable for a foray down the catwalk.

The winning finalists from the 2018 Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture competition mingled with film stars and the social elite on the French red carpet in their recycled works of art. Picture: Brian McEvoy

The duo were joined by teacher Eilis McDonnell on the trip and as part of their prize they took to the catwalk stage for the red carpet, mingling with film stars and the social elite.

The trip culminated in a helicopter ride to stunning Monte Carlo, renowned as the playground for the rich and privilege, flying there from Nice, across the Cotes D’Azur, by helicopter.

The night also included a walking tour of Monte Carlo and a photo opportunity inside the foyer of one of its famous casinos.