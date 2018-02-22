Road improvements welcomed

Safety measures are set to be introduced on a notorious road in Co Antrim following a number of recent road traffic collisions on the route.

It is understood new signs are to be erected on the Collin Road in the coming weeks, while a survey to improve the road markings is set to be completed next month.

Local residents formed a campaign group, Save Lives on the Collin Road, calling for safety measures to be implemented.

Welcoming the development, Susan Grace Bates (Save Lives on the Collin Road) said: “After a year and a half of constant pressure, I am delighted that Road Services have commenced action.

“These latest developments of signage, filling in potholes and lining the road are only a start and we have other measures that we will continue to push to be put in place in order to make our road safer.”

Commenting on the announcement, Cllr Jordan Greer said: “I welcome the most recent commitments given from Transport NI to improve the white lines and signage on the Collin Road.

“Like other residents, I am very grateful to the Collin Road safety group who raised these issues which will greatly benefit road user safety.

“I along with them will continue to lobby the Road service for more resurfacing to be carried out as the current condition of a large section of this road remains unacceptable. However, I am very pleased with this positive progress.”