Three people hospitalised after collision

Two women and a man were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in the region.

It is understood the incident occurred at approximately 9.35pm on Tuesday, April 17.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a road traffic collision involving two cars at Cushendall Road, Rathkenny, Ballymena.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release a 32-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman from the vehicles.

“A 27-year-old man was out of a car before arrival of FRS. All three casualties received treatment from FRS and ambulance personnel at the scene. Later, they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Fire crews from Ballymena station attended the incident.”