Man hospitalised following collision

A man was taken to hospital after a road traffic collision in Glarryford.

It is understood the incident was reported to the emergency services shortly after 10pm on Sunday, March 11.

Commenting, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a car on its roof with a person trapped at Springmount Road, Glarryford, Ballymena.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release a 26-year-old man from the vehicle.

“He received initial treatment from FRS at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance. Fire crews from Ballymena and Ballymoney stations attended the incident.”