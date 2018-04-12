Tributes paid to former teacher

Tributes have been paid to former Ballee Community High School teacher, Marcus McCullough.

Passing condolences to Mr McCullough’s family, a spokesperson for the school said: “With sadness, we have learnt of the passing of Mr Marcus McCullough, former RE teacher at Ballee.

“Marcus passed away peacefully, with his family present on Monday evening, after a brief illness over the last week.

“Our thoughts are with his family circle.”

Ballymena residents have taken to social media to pay tribute to Marcus.

Commenting on Facebook, one person said: “Mr McCullough taught me for RE. Very sad to hear of his passing.”

Another person said: “Gutted to hear this. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends.”