Week-long celebration of cultural diversity

A series of events has been held to raise awareness of the diverse cultures across Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The week-long celebration, entitled ‘#embRACE’, was organised by the council’s Good Relations Programme, and attracted many people.

Alderman Maureen Morrow and Councillor Robert Logan celebrating diversity in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

It included a Race to #embRACE with local parkruns, cultural crafts and story-telling for children, small world café networking and performances of song and dance.

The Mayor, Cllr Paul Reid, said, “This has been a wonderful week for Mid and East Antrim and it is great to see so many people taking part in the various events and celebrating and embracing the rich and diverse cultures of our borough.

“This event, delivered through our Good Relations Programme continues to develop mutual understanding, respect for cultural traditions, the principle of interdependence and positive cross-community and positive race relations throughout the borough.

“I would take this opportunity to thank Artsketa, The Interethnic Forum (Mid and East Antrim), NI Libraries and the local parkruns, and all the performers and providers who worked in partnership with the council’s Good Relations staff in the delivery of the programme of events.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid and ArtsEkta.

“Programmes like this are important and significant to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as we continue to work together to create a better future for all. Council wants everyone who lives, works or visits Mid and East Antrim to feel welcome, safe and respected.

“This is something that is clearly set out in our Community Plan, Putting People First.”