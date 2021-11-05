Good Morning Britain reveals two new guest hosts will be joining hit ITV show

Two new guest hosts will join Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

Good Morning Britain has announced two new guest hosts on the ITV morning show.

Former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls and TV judge Robert Rinder will join presenter Susanna Reid in the coming weeks.

Balls, 54, will appear on the show for three days from Monday November 15.

Rinder, a barrister who fronts his own reality courtroom series, will join Reid on November 10 and December 1, ITV said.

Ed Balls: ‘I have a sneaky suspicion I’m going to enjoy hosting’

Balls said: “I always thoroughly enjoy being a guest on Good Morning Britain, but I have a sneaky suspicion I’m going to enjoy hosting alongside Susanna even more.

“Eagle-eyed viewers may remember I appeared as a guest on GMB during my stint on Strictly, and during that appearance Susanna and I recreated one of my dance lifts.

I can reassure everyone that won’t be happening again, and that my feet will be kept firmly on the ground…”

Robert Rinder: ‘Who wouldn’t want to work alongside one of their friends?’

Rinder, 43, said: “I think being a seasoned barrister will stand me in good stead for hosting Good Morning Britain later this month, demonstrating I’m just as comfortable holding politicians to account as I am judging the week’s TV with Susanna on the Gogglebox sofa. Plus, who wouldn’t want the chance to guest present GMB alongside one of their best friends?”

Richard Madeley to continue as guest presenter

The news of the guest hosts comes after Richard Madeley confirmed he will continue as a guest presenter of Good Morning Britain.

The veteran broadcaster, 65, has been one of several guest hosts for the ITV breakfast programme following Piers Morgan’s departure in March.

Welcoming the additions of Balls and Rinder, Neil Thompson, Good Morning Britain editor, said: “We have a great existing roster of presenters on GMB and it’s always exciting to welcome new guest hosts to the show. We look forward to both Ed and Rob joining the team for some dates this month.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.