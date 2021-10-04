John Barrowman dropped as judge on Dancing on Ice after flashing claims

ITV has announced that John Barrowman will no longer feature on the Dancing On Ice judging panel (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

ITV has announced that John Barrowman will no longer feature on the Dancing On Ice judging panel.

The actor has appeared as a judge on the celebrity skating competition since 2019, after previously appearing on the show as a contestant in 2006, where he was the fourth person eliminated.

However, Barrowman will still appear on upcoming special episodes of ITV show All Star Musicals.

A spokeswoman for ITV said: “We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.”

Earlier this year, Barrowman admitted exposing himself to colleagues.

The actor said he had taken part in “tomfoolery” on the sets of BBC shows Doctor Who and Torchwood.