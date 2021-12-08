UK's Most Popular Christmas Market in 2021
Research from Coffee Friend shows Manchester is the most searched for place for festive fun this winter
The 25 most popular Christmas markets across the UK have been unveiled- with Manchester coming out on top.
New research conducted by UK Coffee retailer Coffee Friend found there has been 126,700 searches via Google for this year's festive entertainment in the city.
Edinburgh sits in second place with 98,600 searches for this year's Christmas market in the Scottish capital.
Surprisingly, Winchester comes in at third for the most searches with more than 50,000 people wanting to know more about the Hampshire town's Christmas arrangements.
This study has taken into account Google searches in the UK for towns and cities "Christmas Market" from the start of November to Early December, discovering which places people are most interested in knowing about.
A spokesperson for Coffee said: "With so many Christmas markets cancelled last year because of the pandemic, 2021 has brought a new sense of excitement around this yer's festivities.
"Our research has pinpointed which places are on most people's radars with thousands of revellers expected to enjoy the shopping and entertainment on offer in the lead up to the big day.
Manchester has topped our list, but maybe more surprisingly is that Christmas markets in Winchester, Bristol and York are somewhat more sought after than in London."
Search Volume (Popularity)
Manchester
126,700
Edinburgh
98,600
Winchester
53,480
York
47,190
Birmingham
42,350
Bristol
38,880
Exeter
34,590
London
28,900
Sheffield
21,780
Lincoln
20,350
Bath
17,260
Cardiff
16,460
Nottingham
11,436
Liverpool
9,012
Glasgow
8,980
Chester
7,754
Oxford
7,238
Leeds
6,256
Belfast
6,216
Durham
5,790
Canterbury
4,640
Newcastle
4,547
Rochester
3,228
Brighton
1,989
Blackpool
1,225
Cambridge
1,185
