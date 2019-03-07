Ballymena United hit by injury to top scorer Cathair Friel

Ballymena United have been hit by the news that striker Cathair Friel broke his collar bone during training on Thursday night.

United’s top scorer - he has found the back of the net 18 times this season - will miss Saturday’s Danske Bank Premiership clash with Coleraine.

It also looks like Friel could miss the rest of United’s league campaign because of the injury. - which is a blow for boss David Jeffrey as Jude Winchester, Ryan Harpur, James Knowles, William Faulkner and Reece Glendinning will also miss Saturday’s league game against Coleraine because of injury.