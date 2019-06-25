Ballymena United to help fund fans’ Faroe Islands match entry and travel costs

Ballymena United will reward fans making the trip to the Faroe Islands next week by covering the cost of match entry and helping fund travel across the Europa League away leg.

United welcome NSI Runavik to The Showgrounds on Thursday for the home tie, a first European fixture on Ballymena home soil in 15 years.

Club chairman John Taggart has cited, over social media, the importance of the fans’ backing for the Sky Blues - highlighting how “as a club we can only move forward when we are as one, United”.

“It is one thing for supporters to show up week in, week out in the Irish League - it is entirely a different matter when supporters take multiple flights at great personal expense to lend their backing to their team,” said Taggart, confirming a club commitment to pay for match entry and return transport from Tórshavn to Toftir. “The very least we can do is to show our appreciation, on behalf of the team, by offering this gesture to make their match day run a bit smoother.”