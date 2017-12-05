Cathair Friel: My Ballymena team-mate Johnny McMurray is going nowhere

Cathair Friel has laughed off speculation linking his Ballymena United striker partner, Johnny McMurray with a move to Irish League champions, Linfield.

Friel, who took his season’s tally to 12 goals in the 2-1 Danske Bank Premiership win over Ballinamallard on Saturday, insists the Belfast Blues won’t break up his prolific partnership with McMurray.

Linfield were linked with a £50,000 bid for the in-form hitman but United manager, David Jeffrey put those rumours to bed in a strongly worded statement on the club’s website prior to Saturday’s match, claiming the talk was ‘unfounded’.

And Friel echoed those sentiments after the game, insisting his strike partner is ‘going nowhere’.

“It’s only speculation,” said Friel.

“Johnny has signed a long term contract here at Ballymena and he’s going nowhere. He just can’t leave me,” he laughed.

It was McMurray who added the assist for Friel’s goal against the Mallards which proved to be the winner.

However, the deadly duo could’ve had a bagful as a wasteful Ballymena failed to put the game beyond the basement club despite almost totally dominating the game.

“We made hard work of it but on another day it could’ve been 10 especially as myself and Johnny didn’t take our chances,” added the striker.

“On another day myself and Johnny, and Jim (Ervin), could’ve put us 3-0 up but they got the goal to get them back into it,” he added.