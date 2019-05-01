Crusaders punished after David Cushley incident against Ballymena United

Ballymena United have been awarded the three points from their Danske Bank Premieship clash against Crusaders - while the Belfast club have been fined.

The Belfast side won the game 3-0 but an administrative error meant that David Cushley was not listed as a substitute.

Cushley was introduced as a half-time sub during Saturday’s game despite not being named on the official team-sheet.

In a statement on Wednesday night NIFL said: “The Premiership Management Committee reached a decision regarding an issue raised in Saturday’s Crusaders v Ballymena United fixture in the Danske Bank Premiership.

“They at their meeting this evening considered the observations of Crusaders FC, with regard to the eligibility of David Cushley to participate in the above fixture.

“Following discussion, and consideration of Rules 21(a) and 37 of the NIFL Premiership Rules, the members agreed in accordance with Rule 38(a) that Crusaders FC be fined a sum of £500 and that Ballymena United be awarded the three points for the match with a scoreline of 3-0.”