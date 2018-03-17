DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP: Ballymena United lose at home to Warrenpoint Town

Ballymena United created enough chances to win two games before losing 3-1 to Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds.

It was a dsiappointing performance from David Jeffrey’s side and a top six finish now looks very unlikely.

It was United who took the lead in the 19th minute as Jonathan McMurray opened his account for the afternoon.

And in fairness to the Sky Blues they could have been three or four up but they were wasteful in front of goal.

United were then awarded a penalty in the 25th minute after McMurray was up-in the 63rd minute it shoended in the box.

They didn’t extend their lead however as Tony Kane’s spot kick was well saved by keeper Jonny Parr, but it was another let-off for Warrenpoint.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty in the 30th minute after Alan O’Sullivan was pulled down by Jonathan Flynn.

Up stepped Sean Mackle and it was 1-1 but the penalty decision was harsh to say the least.

It was 2-1 for Warrenpoint in the 40th minute after Anton Reilly scored from a corner much to the disbelief of the home support.

The first five minutes of the second half passed without incident andn then it was 3-1 in the 54th minute as Alan O’Sullivan headed home a cross and United were losing a game they should have been winning.

It should have been 3-2 in the 63rd minute but Steven McCullough’s shot was saved by Parr in the Town goal.

Lorcan Forde nearly made it 4-1 in the 70th minute but his shot flashed wide with keeper Ross Glendinning stranded.

Sub Matthew Shevlin had a chance in the 79th minute but the shot was off target and that about summed up Ballymena’s afternoon.