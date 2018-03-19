DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP: David Jeffrey embarrassed as Ballymena United lose third game in a week

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey pulled no punches as his side slipped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

It was a third home defeat in seven days for the Sky Blues after Coleraine and Larne both won at Warden Street earlier in the week.

“I am going to be brutally frank I am not just disappointed, I am embarrassed,” said Jeffrey after the game.

“This is the third game in a week, we have injuries but we cannot capitulate like that.

“I would like to apologise to the fans because that was not good enough.”

After a bright start, which saw them edge in front through Jonny McMurray, United’s day took a turn for the worse as Tony Kane missed a penalty, Warrenpoint scored a debatable penalty, and ran out comfortable winners in the end.

“I thought for the first 20 to 25 minutes we were very good,” said Jeffrey.

“We played some great football and we really should have been three goals to the good before we took the lead through Jonathan McMurray.

“The penalty goes against us even though I thought it was a great challenge that seemed to rock us to our boots.

“The second goal was a corner. Kofi Balmer let his man go and Ross Glendinning didn’t deal with the cross.

“It’s as simple as that and we came in at half-time and we told them that we had created lots of chances, so go out and continue to create.

“But then we go out and let a cross come in, let a man go free and we are 3-1 down.”