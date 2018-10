Linfield moved to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership following their 3-1 win at home to Newry City AFC on Saturday.

A rare hat-trick of headers from Jimmy Callacher sent the Blues top.

Elsewhere Matthew Snoddy scored after only ten seconds as Crusaders beat Glentoran 3-0.

It could be the quickest ever local goal as no official records exist!

In the remaining two fixtures Ballymena won 2-1 away to Institute while Warrenpoint Town snatched a late 1-0 win over Ards.