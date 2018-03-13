IRISH CUP REACTION: Gutted David Jeffrey feels desperately disappointed for Ballymena fans after Larne defeat

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey could not hide his anger after watching his side crash out of the Irish Cup to Championship side Larne 2-1 at the Showgrounds on Tuesday night.

A clearly gutted and disappointed Jeffrey pulled no punches when talking of his side’s performance.

“We are bitterly, bitterly disappointed. We were in total control in the first half and we should have come in two goals to the good. I warned the players to keep their concentration levels up.

“And it is a mistake in Larne’s half that led to them crossing it in to our box and was that ball dealt with?

“We slice it in to the back of the net and that is just bad defending. And the second one was the same as we let Larne’s striker go free.

“Yes we have had injuries - the worst in 20 years - but I said before the game that Larne had premiership quality players in their team who had thew firepower to hurt us if we didn’t perform.

“But if we do perform you will find yourself in a semi-final. But the reality is - I feel bitterly, bitterly let down and desperately disappointed for our supporters.

“We knew this second season would be tough - and injuries have played a part - but the reality is this was a game we totally in control and then we made mistakes and paid for it.

“The players have to take a good, long hard look at themselves. I feel personally let down and for the supporters I am bitterly disappointed.

“Now it is a matter of can we get into top six? Can we battle to seventh and get a shot at European football.

“But I have said it very clearly tonight to the players, this is a roll.ar coaster ride and who stays on? That is up to the players.”