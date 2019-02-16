Linfield's Jamie Mulgrew wants to get his hands on BetMcLean League Cup

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew wants to end the Blues long wait to left the BetMcLean League Cup.

Mulgrew and his team face Ballymena United in the final at Windsor looking to lift the trophy for the first time since 2008.

Jamie Mulgrew

And the Linfield skipper knows it will not be an easy task as the Sky Blues - with Cathair Friel and Adam Lecky up-front - have been in great form this season.

And Mulgrew would love to get his hands on another League Cup medal after a ten year wait which is a long time for the men at Windsor Park.