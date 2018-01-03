Rearranged Irish League match abandoned in Storm Eleanor will be free of charge for fans

Cliftonville Football Club will grant fans free admission to the rearranged league game with Ballymena United after last night's match was abandoned due to Storm Eleanor.

The match at Solitude was halted at half-time because health and safety fears due to high winds.

Late on Tuesday evening the north Belfast club released news on social media that the rearranged match would be free of charge for supporters. A new date has yet to be confirmed.

"Cliftonville Football Club advises that supporters will be granted free admission when this evening’s abandoned Danske Bank Premiership fixture with Ballymena United is rearranged," the statement read.

"Tonight’s game was called to a halt after 45 minutes over health and safety concerns surrounding the ever-increasing winds that were taking effect in the area and the club thanks both sets of fans for their understanding, assistance and patience when it came to evacuating the stadium and likewise extends gratitude to our ground staff for their sterling efforts in very difficult conditions.

"Once a new date for the match has been agreed, supporters of both Cliftonville and Ballymena United can attend free of charge and we naturally look forward to welcoming a typically vociferous crowd for the occasion."