Trison McMullan Racing team confirms three-man line-up

Ballymoney’s Ryan Fenton, who impressed on his debut at Armoy in 2019 where he won the Senior Support race, will compete in the Ulster Superbike rounds this year and is also set to return to Armoy at the end of July.

The ‘Race of Legends’ is scheduled to be the first Irish road race of the year after every other event, except the rescheduled Cookstown 100 in September, was cancelled once again due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Fenton will ride the team’s Suzuki stock twin, while the experienced Barry Davidson from Ballymena, who won the Ulster Supersport 300 title with four wins from four races in 2019, will compete on a newly purchased Kawasaki 300 at Armoy and Cookstown. The multiple Classic racing champion will also compete in selected short circuit events.

Trison McMullan Racing riders Barry Davidson, Darryl Anderson and Ryan Fenton with team owner Trison McMullan and mechanic William Graham. Picture: Martin McCormick.

Garvagh’s Darryl Anderson will ride the Suzuki Supertwin, when his main focus will be the Armoy and Cookstown road races

However, the young hopeful will also take advantage of some track time in the Ulster Superbike rounds.

Team owner Trison McMullan said: “I personally would like to welcome each of them and can’t wait to get going.

“I’d also like to thank all the team’s sponsors, the supporters club and personnel who are always giving up their spare time to keep this wee local team going forward.

“Ryan will be onboard the Suzuki stock twin and after a win, second place and third at Armoy on his debut, I knew that with his smooth and very fast style, he was the man I wanted to take on the circuits. Ryan will also be at Armoy.

“Darryl Anderson is a young and upcoming road racer who over the past few seasons has been on the podium fairly often. Darryl has been with me on a stock twin for the past few years and has never failed to impress me with numerous wins, and was always in the top three,” he added.

“Last but certainly not least, Barry Davidson will ride our newly purchased Kawasaki 300. Having always been a fan of his I was delighted to have Barry on the Supertwin at Armoy in 2019. With 86 road race wins and nearly 30 years’ of experience, I’m chuffed to have him on board as along with his sheer talent, he will bring invaluable help to me and the lads in the team.”

The Armoy Road Races will take place from July 30-31.

