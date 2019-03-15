Get ready to rock as 80s legends come to town

Eighties nostalgia is on the bill for this summer’s hottest festival ticket, so get out your shoulder pads and leg warmers, get into the 80s style, and - Let’s Rock Belfast.

The event will bring together some of the greatest singers of the decade, Let’s Rock Belfast brings 80s legends Billy Ocean, Tony Hadley, Marc Almond, Midge Ure, Go West, Nik Kershaw, Brother Beyond, Cutting Crew, and many more to the Boucher Road Playing Fields on August 3 for a full day of music revival.

Taking a breather from his hectic schedule, between arriving from Dubai and jetting off to Germany, Spandeau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley took time to chat about the family friendly event.

“It has been a ridiculously busy year,” said the singer, who has not only been touring and recording, but also presenting two radio shows as well. “I love what I do. I am still like a kid in a sweet shop thinking it is all brilliant.

“I still enjoy it and I am lucky my voice is still strong. Having the new album released last year gave me new impetus and it was great that it got such a good response.”

As well as plans to release his album in the States, Tony is also looking forward to a packed summer of festivals, including Let’s Rock. “It is one of the nicest festivals,” he revealed. “The backstage area is like a big club and it is so much fun.”

Tony is thrilled to be performing with artists like Billy Ocean and Midge Ure, both of whom he has been friends with for years. “I do other festivals with modern bands but at Let’s Rock we all cut our chops on Top of the Pops and we’ve known each other for years. That’s what makes for a lovely atmosphere. They are all great performers.

“It is going to be a great fun day out. People are going to love it.”

Never one to sit on his laurels, Tony is already working on his next album, and is hoping to return to Belfast next year for a special 40th anniversary solo show.

“The plan for next year because it’s my 40th anniversary, is to do a big tour and I am hoping to come over to Northern Ireland. It is exciting stuff and I can’t believe it’s been 40 years. You have to live life to the full and I am a very lucky boy.” If you can’t wait until next year, catch Tony and his musical mates at Lets Rock Belfast on August 3. Tickets are on sale now from letsrockbelfast.com.