Ballymena Times

Minister tells young farmers they are 'leaders of tomorrow'

Business
DUP have met Council officials at Woodgreen to hand over a petition signed by almost 100% of the small community requesting Council consider options for a Play park .

Woodgreen community unites in petition demanding play park

News
Cloudy
4c
-1c

BT price hike for all broadband and TV users

Business

WATCH: Ian Paisley Jnr praises Martin McGuinness after he quit frontline politics

News

Man allegedly linked to £300K cannabis seizure gets bail

Crime

Iguana trading charge denied

Crime
Cllr Reuben Glover PCSP Member, Independent PCSP Member Ashleigh Perry, Chief Inspector Stephen McCauley, Ballymena PSNI, Robin Swann, MLA, Cllr W McCaughey, and David Grant, Kells and Connor Community Improvement Association.

New mobile speed camera goes ‘live’ in Kells and Connor

News
Members of Inner Wheel and Rotary Clubs of Ballymena which held a very successful fundraising initiative at Galgorm Resort and Spa in support of Friends of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital and realised the magnificent sum of �4000. Their December Delights took place just before Christmas and attracted almost 200 people to a feast of entertainment and a festive traditional Afternoon Tea.

£4000 for cancer centre by Rotary and Inner Wheel

News
Richard Caldwell, Danske Bank Managing Director of Personal Banking, Stephen Black, Chairman of the Schools Committee and Ulster Rugby President John McKibbin make the drawn for the Danske Bank Schools' Cup fourth round

RUGBY: Draw made for Danske Bank Schools’ Cup fourth round

More Sport

Malachi Mitchell-Thomas’s father vows North West 200 return

Motor Sport
Juventus bagdes, old and new

Quiz: Can you identify these football clubs by their old badges?

Football
Ballymena's Joe McKinney in action on his club debut last weekend. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

IRISH LEAGUE: Joe McKinney keen to see off his family foe

Football

Mark Allen beats John Higgins in thriller

More Sport

IRISH LEAGUE: Ballymena buoyed by DJ’s fire in their bellies says McKinney

Football

Joey’s Bar MCC team put plans in place for 2017

Motor Sport

Ryan Farquhar: My fears for future of Irish national road racing

Motor Sport
BT has announced price changes

BT price hike for all broadband and TV users

Business
Credit: Moneysupermarket.com / YouTube

From twerking builders to Scottish football fans: 10 most complained-about adverts in 2016

Offbeat
Thorntons product recall

Thorntons recalls Hollow Milk Chocolate Jolly Santa

News
JFK movie promotional poster

Trump is a bio-pic in the making to rival Stone’s blockbuster JFK

Lifestyle
Ballymena

How to speak Ballymena: The gipe's guide to ganchin'

Offbeat
Eason’s to close Fairhill Shopping Centre store

Eason’s to close Fairhill Shopping Centre store

Business
editorial image

Man was involved in ’large scale fight’ on Christmas Eve

Crime
Update: Lorry ‘went off road’ at Shane’s Hill

Update: Lorry ‘went off road’ at Shane’s Hill

News
Reminding the public that the countdown is on for the Mid and East Antrim Job Fair on February 2 is Joan Connolly, Ballymena Jobs & Benefits Office.

Over 30 employers set for major Ballymena job fair

Business