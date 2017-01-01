Ballymena Times

Search

Ballymena 80s reunion - another big night planned

News
This World Cancer Day the Public Health Agency has urged the public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of cancer.

NI public urged to be aware of symptoms on World Cancer Day

Health

Free hearing event to be held

Health
Light showers
6c
0c

Drove off in girlfriend’s car after being assaulted - court told

Crime

Gang assault man’s condition ‘serious’ - Police

Crime

Beauty of Northern Ireland highlighted in exciting new campaign

News

Man held ex-partner in her own garage

Crime

Woman gets suspended sentence for assault

Crime
The Gobbins Path pictured in 2015. Pic by Pacemaker Press.

Cafe at closed £7.5million Gobbins Cliff Path to shut due to lack of visitors

News
H&W Welders manager Gary Smyth. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

IRISH CUP: Smyth optimistic Welders can cause an upset against Ballymena

Football
Dungannon's Nicholson Aholelei and Ballymena's Izaak Hackett

RUGBY: Ballymena off to winning start against Dungannon in Nutty Krust tournament

More Sport
Ballymena United will meet Carrick Rangers in the NIFL League Cup Final on February 18

Ballymena United get additional tickets for NIFL League Cup Final

Football
Ballynahinch's Michael Graham and Ballymena's tony Mc Guinness

RUGBY: Ballymena meet Ballynahinch in crucial derby All Ireland League match

More Sport

SCHOOLS’ CUP: Dalriada and Ballymena Academy meet in derby fourth round tie

More Sport

Eugene Laverty in upbeat mood after Portimao test

Motor Sport

IRISH LEAGUE: Ballymena boss buoyant after ‘tremendous’ transfer window

Football
Toblerone

Shoppers instantly know when products are shrunk

Offbeat
David Bowie

PICTURE GALLERY: See the Royal Mail’s new David Bowie stamps

Music
'Jedi Jim' (left) and Dr Leah Totten (right). Could you be the next NI contestant to impress Lord Sugar?

TV: Applicants wanted for BBC show The Apprentice

Arts
Dogs Trust Home from Home Foster Scheme in action. Pictured is participant, Peggy Lutter. (Submitted Photograph).

Dogs Trust Ballymena launches Home from Home foster scheme

Lifestyle
submitted picture (L-R) Chair of Planning Committee, Alderman Fraser Agnew; Principal Planning Officer, Sharon Mossman; Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Mrs Jacqui Dixon; Head of Planning, John Linden; Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor John Scott; Director of Community Planning, Majella McAllister

‘Love living here? Council seeks citizens’ views for the future

Lifestyle
Imagery of how new store will look provided by Argos.

Argos plan move to Sainsbury’s store

Business
Top of the range cars stolen from Ballymena premises

Top of the range cars stolen from Ballymena premises

Crime
Police investigate serious assault

Police investigate serious assault

Crime
Gang assault man’s condition ‘serious’ - Police

Gang assault man’s condition ‘serious’ - Police

Crime
Ballymena Courthouse.

Drove off in girlfriend’s car after being assaulted - court told

Crime
The future's bright ... dayglo styles at the 80s reunion.

Ballymena 80s reunion - another big night planned

News