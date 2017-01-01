Ballymena Times

Larne set to benefit from new funding measures

Business
Categories are unveiled for new Antrim Town business awards

Business

Antrim woman is ‘nurse of the year’

Health
Sinn Fein quick out of the blocks with McGuigan in North Antrim

News

New scheme to tackle dog fouling

News

No answers on Teebane 25 years on

News

Disney toys recalled over safety concerns

Offbeat
Man was involved in ’large scale fight’ on Christmas Eve

Crime
Ballymena Courthouse.

Police claim crime gangs using Northern Irish lorry drivers in multi-million pound drug chain

Crime
Gary Dunlop pictured at the Ulster Grand Prix last year at Joey's.

Joey’s Bar MCC team put plans in place for 2017

Motor Sport
Ryan Farquhar is Ireland's most successful ever national road racer with 197 victories.

Ryan Farquhar: My fears for future of Irish national road racing

Motor Sport
Dave Shanahan will make his first senior start for Ulster against Exeter

EUROPEAN RUGBY: Rookies handed starts for Ulster in crunch Pool Five game at Exeter

More Sport
World Rally competitor Fredrik Ahlin from Sweden with co-driver Morten Erik Abrahamsen who will be competing in the new International Rally Event.

MOTORSPORT: Swedish rally star set for International Circuit Challenge

Motor Sport

Alastair Seeley targets Supersport repeat at North West 200 on Gearlink Kawasaki

News

Big names turn out for launch of NI Motorcycle Festival

Motor Sport

IRISH LEAGUE: Ballymena’s David Jeffrey hoping for the same again

Football

EXCLUSIVE: Insurance hikes ‘could sound death knell for Irish road racing’

Motor Sport
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran promises live shows in Belfast in 2017

Music
Hit '90s TV show Crystal Maze, famously hosted by Richard O'Brien, is coming back

Crystal Maze set to return to our screens

Arts
Lisburn woman Jennifer Morrow who will take part in a new TV show called The Big Painting Challenge. Photo: Ed Miller/PA Wire

Northern Ireland woman takes part in new BBC1 show The Big Painting Challenge

Arts
Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin.

The camp Caped Crusader and Happy Days of Fonzarelli and Cunningham

Lifestyle
Father Eugene O'Hagan

Swashbuckling musical fun with the Pirates of Penzance

News
Man accused of breaking ex-partner’s back is granted bail

News
Man arrested as part of drugs investigation

Crime
Ballymena Showgrounds. INLT-02-713-con

‘Tensions’ over Ballymena Showgrounds pitch extension proposal

News
Ballymena Courthouse.

