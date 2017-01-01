Ballymena Times

Search

Police investigate possible link between six burglaries in Ballymena and Londonderry

Crime

‘Magnet’ man gets 100 hours CSO

Crime
Police appeal for witnesses over a fatal collision on the A2 dual carriageway between Belfast and Bangor

Woman ‘clawed at officer’s eyes’ - court told

News
Light sleet showers
2c
0c

Judge’s jail warning to driving offences man

Crime

Excess alcohol man said engine was on ‘for heat’

Crime

Drink driver ‘took his brother home over fears of attack’

Crime

Suspected sheep rustling - police appeal

Crime
The future's bright ... dayglo styles at the 80s reunion.

Ballymena 80s reunion - another big night planned

News
This World Cancer Day the Public Health Agency has urged the public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of cancer.

NI public urged to be aware of symptoms on World Cancer Day

Health
Michael Stronge in action for Ballymena Academy at Dalriada

SCHOOLS’ CUP RUGBY: Ballymena Academy are made to work hard for fourth round win by Dalriada

More Sport
Ballymena United defeated H&W Welders to make the quarter-finals

TENNENTS IRISH CUP: Quarter-final draw

Football
Wallace's Jonny Hunter in action against Omagh Academy

SCHOOLS’ CUP RUGBY: Fourth Round results and quarter-final draws

More Sport
H&W Welders manager Gary Smyth. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

IRISH CUP: Smyth optimistic Welders can cause an upset against Ballymena

Football

RUGBY: Ballymena off to winning start against Dungannon in Nutty Krust tournament

More Sport

RUGBY: Ballymena meet Ballynahinch in crucial derby All Ireland League match

More Sport

Ballymena United get additional tickets for NIFL League Cup Final

Football

SCHOOLS’ CUP: Dalriada and Ballymena Academy meet in derby fourth round tie

More Sport
Toblerone

Shoppers instantly know when products are shrunk

Offbeat
David Bowie

PICTURE GALLERY: See the Royal Mail’s new David Bowie stamps

Music
'Jedi Jim' (left) and Dr Leah Totten (right). Could you be the next NI contestant to impress Lord Sugar?

TV: Applicants wanted for BBC show The Apprentice

Arts
Dogs Trust Home from Home Foster Scheme in action. Pictured is participant, Peggy Lutter. (Submitted Photograph).

Dogs Trust Ballymena launches Home from Home foster scheme

Lifestyle
submitted picture (L-R) Chair of Planning Committee, Alderman Fraser Agnew; Principal Planning Officer, Sharon Mossman; Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Mrs Jacqui Dixon; Head of Planning, John Linden; Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor John Scott; Director of Community Planning, Majella McAllister

‘Love living here? Council seeks citizens’ views for the future

Lifestyle
Imagery of how new store will look provided by Argos.

Argos plan move to Sainsbury’s store

Business
The future's bright ... dayglo styles at the 80s reunion.

Ballymena 80s reunion - another big night planned

News
Gang assault man’s condition ‘serious’ - Police

Gang assault man’s condition ‘serious’ - Police

Crime
Police

Police investigate possible link between six burglaries in Ballymena and Londonderry

Crime
Woman gets suspended sentence for assault

Woman gets suspended sentence for assault

Crime
‘Magnet’ man gets 100 hours CSO

‘Magnet’ man gets 100 hours CSO

Crime