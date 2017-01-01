Ballymena Times

Search

Jury sworn for case linked to fatal stabbing of Chinese businessman

Crime

Old Cullybackey Road speeding concerns raised

News

Residents outraged as car vandals strike again

Crime
Heavy rain
6c
4c

Ballymena Road closed after three vehicle collision

News

Weather warning: Snow on the way to Northern Ireland

News

Police warn parents about texting codes used by teenagers

Crime

Help stop ‘black market flesh dealers’ shooting deer in Clogher Valley

Crime
Motherhood

Class, not education reason why women delay motherhood

Health
Money

Five really easy ways to end up with more money in 2017

Business
Joe McKinney

IRISH LEAGUE: Ards’ Joe McKinney looks set for Ballymena United

Football
Ballymena's Leroy Millar and Cliftonville's Jude Winchester

IRISH CUP: Ballymena United through to the next round after seeing off Cliftonville on penalties at the Showgrounds

Football
Crusaders Declan Caddell celebrates after heading in to make it 2-2 at the Bangor Fuels aAena. (Photograph byStephen Hamilton/Presseye)

IRISH LEAGUE: Four goal Crusaders fight back to stun Ards

Football

IRISH LEAGUE: Moor’s the merrier as Glenavon defeat Ballymena

Football

Armagh battle back in Linden Cup thriller

More Sport

First win for Colin as Ards edge Ballymena in six goal thriller

Football

NI honours list dominated by two sporting success stories

News
Using a tablet

TV Licensing helping non-English speakers in Northern Ireland with iPlayer law change

Arts
Let us know what you think of our list.

The 10 worst films of 2016

Arts
Have you started a 2017 running regime?

Taking up running? Here’s what you need to know to make it to February

Lifestyle
Texting

Police warn parents about texting codes used by teenagers

Crime
Motherhood

Class, not education reason why women delay motherhood

Health