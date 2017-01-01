Ballymena Times

Search

Appeal following screwdriver robbery

Crime

Top of the range cars stolen from Ballymena premises

Crime
Smoke billlowing from the rear of the premises. INCR 04-750-CON

Coleraine fire may have been started deliberately

Crime
Light rain
9c
8c

UK’s largest Lego event coming to Northern Ireland

News

Harbour master to open museum

News

Kells Minister is up for election as moderator

News

Residents ‘outraged’ to see Main Street of Randalstown being dug up - again!

Business
Wood pellets used in boilers subsidised under the RHI scheme

Court rules RHI boiler owners can challenge publication of names

Crime
Editorial image

Loose horses galloped towards motorist

News
Ballymena United's goal-scorers Cathair Friel and Johnny McMurray. Photograph by Declan Roughan

IRISH LEAGUE: Friel underlines striking success

Football
Pic: ballymenaunitedfc.com

IRISH LEAGUE: Ballymena United announce Braniff signing

Football
Kevin Braniff.

IRISH LEAGUE: Ballymena agree deal for Braniff switch from Glenavon

Football
Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz

PICTURES & VIDEO: Huge crowds at weigh-in for Frampton v Santa Cruz showdown in Las Vegas

More Sport

BOXING: Frampton vows to bring belt back to Belfast

More Sport

SOCCER: A look ahead of the fourth round of the FA Cup

Football

IRISH LEAGUE: Alan Blayney transfer listed by Ballymena United

Football

WSBK: Eugene Laverty aiming to slash deficit at Jerez

Motor Sport
David Bowie

PICTURE GALLERY: See the Royal Mail’s new David Bowie stamps

Music
'Jedi Jim' (left) and Dr Leah Totten (right). Could you be the next NI contestant to impress Lord Sugar?

TV: Applicants wanted for BBC show The Apprentice

Arts
A full English breakfast

What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

Whats on
American troops on the march in Northern Ireland in 1942. (archive photo)

Over-paid and over here, GIs were warned: ‘Never mix it with locals’

Lifestyle 1
The original railway line remains in the Auschwitz- Birkenau prison camp. Picture Gavan Caldwell

Beginning of the end of Hitler was not soon enough for Auschwitz victims

Lifestyle
Man broke into ex-girlfriend’s home and threatened to strangle her

Man broke into ex-girlfriend’s home and threatened to strangle her

Crime
Top of the range cars stolen from Ballymena premises

Top of the range cars stolen from Ballymena premises

Crime
BRICKLIVE will take place in Belfast in March.

UK’s largest Lego event coming to Northern Ireland

News
Traffic and travel news

TRAFFIC: Police warn of delays after car catches fire on Co. Antrim road

News
£3 million building work to begin at Slemish College

£3 million building work to begin at Slemish College

Education
Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was deliberatley driven at the shutters of the store.

Cigarettes stolen after thieves ram shop

Crime