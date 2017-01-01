News

Search
News

Headlines

Ammunition and drugs found in Ahoghill search

Crime
Rory Mc Closkey from Northern Regional College who took Gold at the UK national skills awards for his work on computer numerical controlled (CNC) milling pictured with Emily Whittaker, from Semta, the Competition Organising Partner for the CNC Milling Competition.

Local student awarded gold medal at national finals

News

Have your say on equality action plans

News
Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges

Kevin Bridges is coming back to Belfast - here’s how you can get your hands on tickets

Lifestyle

Mark recognised for charity work

News

Heavy rain to batter Northern Ireland tomorrow

News

Countdown to Larne's Big Jingle Parade

News

NI boss Michael O’Neill’s mum dies after long illness

News
Mayor Councillor Paul Reid.

Mayor pays tribute to Queen and Prince Philip on 70th wedding anniversary

News
Waiting for Santa to arrive in Ballymena.

Lights fantastic as Santa arrives in town

News

Transport

IN FULL: Parking fines issued in Northern Ireland

Transport

Driver treated following collision

Transport
Road closed

Serious two vehicle collision closes Co Antrim road

News

Police issue renewed appeal after fatal collision

Transport
Transport Secretary Chris Grayling visited Wrightbus, a leading manufacturer in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, where engineers are producing low emission buses for councils and bus operators across the UK.

Wrightbus is a vital ‘stop’ for Transport chief

Business

Crime

Ammunition and drugs found in Ahoghill search

Crime

Police investigate Broughshane burglary

Crime
Police Dog Jazz.

Drugs raid .. at Ballymena Courthouse!

Crime
Brian McIlhagga

Brian McIlhagga murder - man arrested in Portrush

Crime

Education

Thousands of children in Northern Ireland to receive bus safety advice

Education
Year 11 and 12 prize winners. INBT 40-722-CON

‘Best results in school history’ highlighted at Cullybackey College prize giving

Education
That perfect 'well done' moment captured at Dunclug College last week!

Results ‘best on record’ at Dunclug College

Education
A community archaeology project will take place in Glenballyeamon.

Glenballyeamon excavation will be last phase in community archaeology project

Education
The Doherty twins - Patrick 10Astarsand Martyn 11Astars!

St. Louis twins secure 21A* grades between them!

Education

Business

IN FULL: Parking fines issued in Northern Ireland

Transport
The countdown to Christmas is on

12 ways to manage your money and make savings for Christmas

Business

Amazon announce epic ten-day Black Friday 2017 sale

News
Lidl is recalling four varieties of its Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Sticks

Lidl recall Drinking Chocolate Sticks due to allergy risk

Offbeat

Politics

Ringland offers to meet GAA club that shunned Peadar Heffron

News
Former PSNI constable Peadar Heffron who lost his leg in a terrorist attack. Photo: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

SF chair silent on relative’s claims

Crime
RHI

RHI overspend far greater than first feared, department tells court

Business
Brexit

Feedback sought on impact of Brexit for older people

News
The Braid Ballymena

Council chief questioned over ‘DUP dinner’

Business

Environment

Dark Hedges traffic ban ‘must be only start to preserve attraction’

Environment
Category C Best black and white picture. 2nd prize - Western lowland gorilla by Fiona Beattie

Belfast Zoo exposes winners of 34th annual photography competition!

Environment
Best School Gardening Project winner: Kells and Connor PS.

Young talent 'Blooming' across Mid and East Antrim

News
These mass extinctions are often prompted by the illegal wildlife trade.

VIDEO: Endangered wildlife being sold over social media warn animal rescuers

Environment

Health

Hundreds of NI children contact Childline with bullying woes

Offbeat
Ballymena triplets Conor, Ciaran and Cillian at six months old

‘My husband was shocked when they found a third baby in me – I just laughed’

News
Prince Harry greets the winning team of health professionals using a video link to Belfast after Ophelia forced a flight cancellation

Prince Harry’s praise for ‘Royal’ team in Belfast

Health
Preparing an injection

Thousands eligible to receive shingles vaccination - are you?

Health
Whiteabbey Hospital (image Google)

Reprieve for Whiteabbey as Trust scraps majority of ‘major’ cuts proposals

Health