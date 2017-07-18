Antrim bands and lodges at Cloughfern demonstration

Cloughfern in Newtownabbey was the venue for this year’s East Antrim Combine Twelfth demonstration
Brethren, sisters and bands from Antrim were among a 4,000 strong parade commemorating the 327th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.
The Combine is made up of nine district lodges, with more than 70 private lodges.
As well as Larne, the districts are Cloughfern, Randalstown, Staffordstown, Killead, Antrim, Sixmilewater, Carnmoney, and Carrickfergus.
The lodges were joined by upwards of 40 bands from across Northern Ireland and Scotland, adding to the spectacle of the day.
Photographs kindly submitted.
