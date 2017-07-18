Antrim bands and lodges at Cloughfern demonstration

Cloughfern in Newtownabbey was the venue for this year’s East Antrim Combine Twelfth demonstration

Brethren, sisters and bands from Antrim were among a 4,000 strong parade commemorating the 327th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

The Brownlees family pose for a photograph befire Wednesday's 12th parade in Antrim.

The Combine is made up of nine district lodges, with more than 70 private lodges.

As well as Larne, the districts are Cloughfern, Randalstown, Staffordstown, Killead, Antrim, Sixmilewater, Carnmoney, and Carrickfergus.

The lodges were joined by upwards of 40 bands from across Northern Ireland and Scotland, adding to the spectacle of the day.

Photographs kindly submitted.

THREE GENRATIONS OF YOUNGS WITH BURNSIDE LODGE .NORMAN SENIOR NORMAN JUN MURRAY AND JOHN ON THE 12TH DAY.

MARY YOUNG CELEBRATING HER 91ST 12TH WITH HER SON JOHN