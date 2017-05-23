Ballymena Primary School pupils become ‘Water Champions

Children from a number of primary schools in the Ballymena area recently became ‘Water Champions’ when NI Water’s Education Team paid a visit to their schools to teach them all about water conservation.

Although our planet is covered in water, only one per of it is actually drinkable and children at St Colmcille’s Primary, St Brigid’s PS, Ballykeel PS and St Anne’s PS at Corkey, heard first hand why water is such a precious resource, and through a series of games and activities, discovered just how water-wise they are.

The Water Bus rolls into St Brigid's Primary, Ballymena.

At the end of the session, pupils completed a water drop pledge naming one way they promise to save water.

NI Water’s Environmental Education Officer, Anna Killen, said: “We’re having a really busy school year, visiting hundreds of schools across the country and educating over thousands of pupils. As always, we are having lots of fun teaching the children about water and how they can help to conserve this precious resource.

“The classroom visits are really popular with schools and last year we spoke to thousands of pupils about the importance of

drinking water, conserving water and what not to flush down the loo.

St Colmcille's PS Ballymena pictured at the Water Bus.

“We are delighted with the positive feedback we have received from schools who have participated in our H20 programme. It’s a fantastic way for us to work within the local community and educate future generations of water users.”

The programme is aimed at Key Stage Two and designed to complement a key element of Northern Ireland Primary Curriculum – the ‘World Around Us’. A teachers’ learning pack, with further classroom activities is available for schools to download from www.niwater.com/education.