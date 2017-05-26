‘Bee Safe’ are the buzz words amongst P7 pupils in Antrim

‘Bee Safe’ have become the buzz words for Primary Seven pupils from across Antrim and Newtownabbey as the borough’s Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) deliver workshops to over 1,300 pupils from 50 local schools.

‘Bee Safe’ is an interactive learning experience, which uses role play and real life scenarios to inform our young people how to stay safe and make the right decisions. Situations covered include internet safety, drug and alcohol awareness, fire safety, inclusion and diversity, home safety in addition to safety on public transport.

Councillor Paul Michael, Chair of Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP, said: “This practical, hands on activity learning is so important to the wellbeing of the young people in our borough and the timing is perfect as the children prepare to make that transition from primary to secondary education.

“The workshop develops an awareness on a range of important issues and the hope is that all of the young people who attended take on board the important messages to help keep themselves, their friends and their family safe”.

Antrim and Newtownabbey ‘Bee Safe’ is a multi-agency approach to safety. The 2017 two week-long ‘Bee Safe’ event was organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP and included presentations from PSNI Road Safety and Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Team, Antrim Youth Information & Counselling Centre, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Home Safety Team, Translink, Women’s Aid and Beyond Skin.

The PCSP has thanked all of the partners who provided support for the event, the organisations who delivered presentations and the schools.