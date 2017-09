A Bat Night will be held on Monday, Octoer 30, at the ecos Nature Park from 6-8pm.

This free event is being held to mark Hallowe’en and those who attend will be able to take a walk at dusk looking for these fascinating nocturnal mammals, using torches and bat detectors. Bring your own torch if you have one.

For further information, call 028 9335 8231.