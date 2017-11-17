Cheque it out!

“The Key”, a new not for profit social enterprise has held its first cheque presentations on November 4 in it’s Charity Shop at 13 Dunluce Street, Larne.

Diabetes UK and the Cure Parkinson’s Trust were each presented with a cheque for £1125.

The Key , a new not for profit social enterprise held its first cheque presentations on November 4 in its Charity Shop at 13 Dunluce Street, Larne, where Diabetes UK (pictured) and the Cure Parkinsons Trust were each presented with a cheque for �1125. Fabulous homebakes courtesy of Celine Murphy were available to enjoy on the premises with a cup of tea or coffee or to purchase and take home Tickets for tombola & Christmas Raffle were also on sale at the event.

Thanks have been extended to Naomi from Diabetes UK & Olivia Nash on behalf of The Cure Parkinson’s Trust for attending and to donors and customers for their continuous generous support.

Fabulous homebakes courtesy of Celine Murphy were available to enjoy on the premises with a cup of tea or coffee or to purchase and take home and tickets for tombola & Christmas Raffle were also on sale at the event.