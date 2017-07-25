Competition success for Harryville PS

The pupils of Harryville Primary School have been announced as runners up in the Ivor Goodsite site hoarding competition.

Construction Group EHA, headquartered at Campsie Business Park, partnered with Harryville Primary school, Ballymena, before their summer holiday to enter the hoarding competition launched by the Considerate Constructors Scheme.

This annual, UK-wide competition encourages constructors to engage with local communities by asking them to help design and decorate their site hoardings and turn them into works of art.

EHA Group worked closely with the local school, only yards from their social housing site in association with Clanmill Housing, and got the children to unleash their creativity on site boards.

A spokesperson said: “This has been extremely well received by the local community and EHA are pleased to be awarded runner-up position and look forward to returning to the school with prizes for all of the entrants after summer”.

Speaking before the summer break, Lesley Meikle, Harryville PS principal, said: “We were thrilled to have been invited to be part of such a creative project by the EHA Group. Our pupils here at Harryville really enjoyed planning, designing and creating their pieces of art which combine to make such attractive hoarding for around the building site, which indeed benefits our entire community.”