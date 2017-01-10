Dogs Trust residents getting makeovers in bid to find homes

It’s a case of ‘New Year, new you!’ for the pawfect pooches at Dogs Trust, Ballymena.

Doggy residents at the Teeshan based rehoming centre just outside the town have been getting fabulous makeovers in a bid to impress potential new owners in 2017.

Five-year-old Finn the Springer Spaniel, Shi Tzu Georgie and Gizmo the Lhasa apso, aged two and seven months, are just three of the gorgeous pooches to receive sparkling new do’s and get ‘forever home’ ready thanks to canine carers at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Oonagh Philips, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said: “2017 is going to provide a lot of opportunities for all our doggy residents to find their special someone and we want to give them every chance possible to dazzle potential owners.

“As well as helping our residents look their best, our doggy makeovers are also necessary because hair can become matted if it gets too long and become uncomfortable for dogs.

“Dogs, like humans, require regular grooming which also includes things like nail trimming too; if a dog’s nails grow too long they will become sensitive to being snagged while walking and this will hurt them.”

Finn, Georgie, Gizmo and all the other residents at Dogs Trust Ballymena are looking forward to a year of possibility in 2017 and will be keeping their newly trimmed paws crossed for the right companion to come forward and take them home.

If you’d like more information about adopting a dog, contact Dogs Trust Ballymena on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena/

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for nearly 17,000 dogs each year through its network of 20 Centres.