Donegore Church history is republished

A new edition of A History of St John’s Church, Donegore, by Margaret Bell has just been published.

Mrs Bell, a long time parishioner of Templepatrick and Donegore and former Churchwarden of St John’s, has completed an update to the book that she first produced in 1988.

This new edition brings the story of St John’s up-to-date and also, as all copies of the previous edition had sold out, allows the story to be shared with a new generation of worshippers in St John’s.

The history of St John’s is also of interest to local historians, some of who believe the Christian history of Donegore goes right back to the sixth century and the spiritual history goes back even further. The book was launched at the parish’s Community Soup and Cheese Lunch during Holy Week and was attended by Margaret’s family and others with an interest in St John’s history. Copies are available to buy from The Book Well (http://thebookwell.co.uk/donegore) or Templepatrick and Donegore Parish Office, 926 Belfast Road, Templepatrick.