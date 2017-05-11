Four GCSE Top Candidate awards for St Louis Grammar student

A Ballymena student has received a staggering four GCSE Top Candidate Awards from The Council for the Curriculum Examinations and Assessment (CCEA).

David Byrne from St Louis Grammar School in the town has been presented with his GCSE Top Candidate awards in: Further Mathematics; History; ICT and English Language, receiving the accolades from CCEA’s Chief Executive, Justin Edwards.

David was among 83 outstanding local learners from throughout the province who recently took centre stage at Titanic Belfast who received recognition for their studies at the second ‘Celebrate with CCEA’ awards ceremony

The (CCEA) welcomed more than 400 guests, including parents, principals and teachers to celebrate the outstanding achievements, dedication and commitment of the award winners in their CCEA examinations.

Forty-five schools and colleges were represented at the ceremony with awards collected for 56 different CCEA qualifications.

Congratulating the learners, CCEA’s Chief Executive, Justin Edwards, said: “This is an occasion where the spotlight shines on many learners’ achievements.

“At CCEA we recognise that educational achievement may be found within a broad range of abilities and subject areas. This event celebrates the diversity of learners as well as their hard work and personal achievements. Well done to all of our winners, and to all of the people who have played their part in their success.”

The annual award ceremony brings together students who have attained overall top marks in each of CCEA’s GCSE subjects (Top Candidates) and students nominated by teachers and tutors in CCEA’s Professional and Technical Qualifications (Learners of the Year).