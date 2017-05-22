Mayor on board with ‘Bus plus Train Week’

Mid & East Antrim’s First Citizen, Councillor Audrey Wales is asking borough residents to give the bus and train a go and get on-board Bus + Train Week which runs from June 5-11.

A Northern Ireland-wide campaign, Bus + Train Week is a celebration of public transport and its benefits to the community.

Speaking at the launch, Karen Hoey, Ballymena Chief Clerk, Translink said: “The celebrations throughout the week will focus on the many benefits of using public transport, such as encouraging regular walking, enjoying extra ‘me’ time, taking care of the environment and saving money.”

Mayor Wales said: “Public transport plays a vital role in our community as it promotes sustainability, social inclusion and accessibility to make Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area a wonderful place to live, work and visit. I encourage everyone in our community to join me in celebrating public transport during Bus + Train Week this year.”