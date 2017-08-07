Primary pupils help build blooming marvellous hotel for bugs in village

Pupils from St Paul’s Primary School, Ahoghill, have been helping out their neighbours in Cullybackey with their Britain in Bloom bid.

Pupils helped out at Shellinghill Park by creating a big bug hotel for the site.

Shellinghill Park is being transformed into a haven for wildlife and as well as the bug hotel will include fruit trees, native hedging and a wide range of plants perfect for bees and butterfly.

Cullybackey was judged in the Large Village category in the Ulster in Bloom awards in July and the Britain in Bloom awards in August.

(Photograph submitted).