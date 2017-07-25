Ballymena traders set to BID at NI Open

A host of Ballymena town centre traders are preparing to be part of this year’s NI Open golf tournament which takes place from August 10-13 at Galgorm Castle.

As part of the four-day event, a selection of Ballymena businesses have been given the chance to exhibit in the NI Open Village by Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID).

Ballymena BID members involved in the exhibition include Outdoor Adventure, David Bellingham Menswear, Primrose Boutique, Tilly Anna’s, Willow Beauty and Marmalade.

The businesses will showcase what they, and the town, has to offer to visitors and build business links with attendees from all over the UK, Ireland and further afield.

With crowds of almost 40,000 spectators attending in 2016, this year’s event is gearing up to be even bigger and better and will be a brilliant opportunity for local traders to be involved.

Alison Moore, Ballymena BID manager, said: “I am delighted that Ballymena BID members will be taking part in the NI Open. With such a prestigious golf tournament on our doorstep, it gives local businesses the opportunity to promote what the town has to offer.

“A key aim of the BID is to encourage growth, development and investment in local businesses and by having a range of businesses involved with the event, we hope that by promoting what is available in Ballymena town centre we will continue to see more visitors coming to the area. I expect the traders will have a busy few days at the tournament.”

Now in its fifth year, this annual national professional tournament attracts a strong contingent of Irish European tour winners such as local man Michael Hoey.

NI Open Event Manager Ross Oliver said: “We are looking forward to once again hosting the NI Open and are busy with preparations. We are confident that 2017 will be the best year yet and are delighted that local businesses will have the opportunity to be part of the event.”

In addition to the golf tournament, there will be plenty on offer for visitors including the food festival, live music, free golf lessons, the Junior NI Open and the interactive zone with a kids’ fun area and family activity zone.

Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, Chair of BID Business Support Group, said: “To have the NI Open golf tournament here in Ballymena again for 2017 is great for the local community and surrounding areas.

“It is important that we continue to support our local businesses and I am sure that for the traders involved it will be a rewarding experience for them and will hopefully encourage more visitors to the area.”

Ballymena BID was implemented in Ballymena town centre following a resounding successful vote by Ballymena town centre businesses whereby the business-led initiative allows member businesses to directly control the projects implemented in their town.

The NI Open Village will have a range of exhibitors over the four days and entry to the event is free. Visitors can obtain their tickets at http://www.niopen.golf

Keep up to date with all that is happening in Ballymena at Ballymena Means Facebook and www.ballymenameans.com