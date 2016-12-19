Search

Business award for Nadine

December 2016 - Picture by Darren Kidd / Press Eye.

December 2016 - Picture by Darren Kidd / Press Eye.

Nadine Ritchie, from Ballymena, and a former pupil of Cambridge House Grammar School, is celebrating winning a top award at the annual Ulster University Business School’s Student Awards organised by the Department of Marketing, Entrepreneurship and Strategy.

Nadine who is currently in her third year of a BSc Hons Marketing degree won the Hastings Hotels Award for Excellence for being the best second year student.