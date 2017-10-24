Countdown to Ballymena ‘Discount Day’ - will you be bargain hunting?

One of the biggest days in Ballymena’s retail calendar just around the corner with the town’s business community gearing up for their annual ‘Discount Day’.

Running from 9am to 9pm in shops throughout the town, Discount Day, organised by the Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID), offers shoppers some fantastic deals and special discounts for one day only.

Alison Moore, Manager of the Ballymena BID said, “We’re delighted that Discount Day is returning for another year. Throughout the day, shoppers will benefit from numerous reductions, as well as on-street entertainment from Martello Jazz Band creating a great atmosphere for our shoppers.

“Cool FM’s Pete Snodden will also be hosting the Cool FM roadshow from the Bandstand from 2pm to 4pm, which always gets a good reaction.

“Ballymena’s Discount Day has become one of the largest shopping days for Ballymena, not only for the retailers, but for the people who come from far and wide. We have had people attending from all over Northern Ireland, and as far away as Scotland. Given the compactness of our town, shoppers can walk from one end of the town to the other in less than 15 minutes, although it may take them slightly longer when they stop in the many wonderful shops to sample all their wares.

“We have so many retailers who offer great in-store discounts during Discount Day, especially the independent retailers, and people have come to realise that when they visit Ballymena, they will find that something different.”

A host of spot prizes and vouchers will also be available to lucky visitors, so Ballymena’s Discount Day is the perfect place to begin this year’s Christmas Shopping, or even just to treat yourself. Come along on Thursday 2nd November and see what this wonderful town has to offer.