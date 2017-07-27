Hairdresser in running for second top award

Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year Julian Dalrymple, from The Sitting Room Hairdressing, in Ballymena, has once again reached the final of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards.

The Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year category seeks to recognise the most inspiring stylists.

Now in its fourth decade, the awards celebrate the most diverse and creative talents in hairdressing.

Hairdressers Journal International’s Executive Director, Jayne Lewis Orr said: “The awards remain true to the original objective - to promote the professionalism and leading vision of British hairdressing, and importantly to celebrate its contribution to the wider world.

“This year more than ever, we encouraged entrants to produce work that’s aspirational and wearable.”

The winners will be announced at The British Hairdressing Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, in London, on November 27.