Mid & East Antrim Council set to sponsor Ballymena Business Awards

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has agreed to be principal sponsor of the 2017 Ballymena Business Excellence awards.

The awards, which will be held later this year, are organised annually by Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Announcing the sponsorship deal, Ronan McCann, Chamber President said: “We’ve seen growth in interest, attendance and applications for the awards every year since we started, with last year almost 450 people attending the Gala evening.

“It’s always great to see the mix of businesses at the awards, representing sectors from retail to manufacturing to services. And it allows Ballymena to showcase the best businesses and practices to outside bodies perhaps looking to locate new businesses.

“I’m glad to say that Chamber has an excellent working relationship with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and I look forward to this business focused approach continuing in the future.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, said: “These annual awards are an excellent showcase for some of the very best examples of successful businesses operating in Ballymena who contribute positively to the growth of the economy in Mid and East Antrim.

“I am very pleased that Council is continuing to work with Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry as principal sponsor to recognise the achievement and success of local enterprise and in so doing positioning Ballymena and Mid and East Antrim as a place to do business, an area to further grow and prosper with great opportunities and sound business ethos and where there is already a strong retail base that includes third and fourth generation businesses.”

Chris Wales, who has been involved in the organisation of the awards for many years, added that planning is already well under way for this year’s event which will be held at Tullyglass House Hotel on Thursday, October 19.