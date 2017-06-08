Road to reopen after demolition of gutted premises

The road outside the buildings gutted in an inferno in Ballymena town centre will reopen fully after demolition is completed and a further risk assessment carried out, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has stated.

A council spokesperson said: “Council is engaged in a multi-agency approach to deal with the aftermath of a fire in Broughshane Street, Ballymena.

“Asbestos was found in the roof tiles in one of the buildings after results from routine forensic investigations came through on Friday evening. The tiles had been dampened down in the extinguishing of the blaze and council were satisfied that any risk to members of the public was immediately addressed.

“The extent of the cordon was re-considered and further secured.

A risk assessment was carried out and approved by HSENI for clean-up which is now complete. Building regulation staff continue to communicate with all parties involved .”