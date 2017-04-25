Celebrations for Cairnalbana

A local church which can trace its roots back to the ‘great revival of 1859’ is set to mark a very significant anniversary.

Cairnalbana Presbyterian Church are to hold a special 150th anniversary praise and thanksgiving service on Sunday, May 7 at 7pm.

Former ministers, Rev. William Pedan, Rev. Brian McDowell and Rev. Dennis Bannerman will be taking part.

A special anniversary supper will be served and all former members and friends are most welcome to attend.

The church history truly begins in 1859 when the religious revival made a huge impact in the area.

By 1862 the locals had petitioned to form their own congregation and the Rev. Hamilton Martin was installed as Minister in 1863 serving a total of 107 families.

At first the minister lived in Glenarm and travelled to Cairnalbana, holding services in the school house.

In 1866, the new meeting house was completed and was opened on July 21, 1867.

In 1873, the construction of a new manse began and was completed in 1876.

Rev. Martin retired in 1899.

He died in 1901 and was interred in Glenarm New Cemetery.

In 1919, Rev. William Ramsey, the Minister of Cairnalbana was also installed as minister of Glenarm thus amalgamating the congregations - a union which is still current today, some 98 years later.

The church building was enlarged in October 1965 and was renovated and extended in June 1989.

In April 2000, the interior of the meeting house was completely refurbished with new pews and furnishings.

In 2006, a new hexagonal fellowship room and disabled facilities were adsed.