Cloughmills parade details

Cloughmills Crown Defenders have a set a new date for their annual procession through the Co. Antrim village.

Saturday, April 22 will see many of Northern Ireland’s finest marching bands come to Cloughmills for what is normally one of the largest parades in the local area.

Ahoghill Loyal Sons of William will lead the parade through the village which will start prompt at 8.15pm from the Drumadoon Road.

Afterwards a disco will be held in the upstairs lounge of Pattons Bar.