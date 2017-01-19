Co Antrim Irish Dancer to perform at Trump’s Inauguration Ball

A World Champion Irish Dancer from outside Larne is to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration ball after receiving a personal request from Michael Flatley.

Morgan Comer, from Kilwaughter, was about to head out for a round of golf last weekend when the Lord of the Dance asked him to help provide entertainment for the 45th president of the United States of America and his guests.

Morgan Comer with Lord of the Dance supremo Michael Flatley. INLT-03-703-con

27-year-old Morgan spent four years touring the world as one of Flatley’s “Lords of the Dance”, visiting countries such as Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Australia, China and the USA before retiring in October to work as a physiotherapist in Larne.

His proud Dad Dave says that he was “as pleased as punch” to receive the special request from the Irish Dancing supremo.

“Michael Flatley called Morgan on Sunday as he was about to head out to play golf, and it has all been a bit rushed since then,” stated Dave, who works as the Assistant Harbour Master at Carrickfergus Marina.

“We couldn’t tell anyone initially but he has now arrived in the States and has been picked up by the Secret Service at JFK airport.

He was about to head out to play golf when Michael Flatley called to ask him to perform for Trump Dave Comer

“Morgan is no stranger to performing and the inauguration ball will be the piece de resistance of the day with lots of dignitaries and celebrities.

“He will meet Donald Trump, without a doubt.”

Despite following in the footsteps of previous inauguration ball superstar performers such as Beyonce and Kelly Clarkson, Dave says his son is “calm and collected.”

“He is quite pleased to be going to America, but he has done lots of TV interviews on Michael Flatley’s behalf for Lord of the Dance, so he will take it in his stride,” he explained.

Morgan started dancing at the tender age of four before turning professional at 17, and enjoyed a stellar career before recently retiring to his home town.

“He finished his A-Levels and was on a plane to New Zealand for Lord of the Dance the next day,” Dave recalled.

“There is no family link to Irish dancing; his big sister Natalie started Irish dancing and went into another show called Rhythm of the Dance and he followed in her steps.

“It was after we moved to Northern Ireland from England that his career took off and he became World Champion.

“At the minute he wants to concentrate on his physiotherapy career, but we have left the door open to Irish dancing.

“His girlfriend Rachael O’Connor, who was a contestant on The Voice, sings in Lord of the Dance-Dangerous Games and is on their UK tour at the moment.

“The cast are a very tight team and Morgan would still occasionally fly over to London.

“Morgan never wanted to go away from the company, but having done a degree in physiotherapy he thought he should use it or lose it.”

Fortunately, Dave says that Michael’s current employers, the Northern Trust, had no objection to his last-minute Stateside voyage.

“He had to ask permission but there was no problem whatsoever when he explained what was happening,” he continued.

“His mum and I are very proud of him, we are over the moon and we wish him all the best for his performance.”