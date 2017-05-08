Arson vandals strike

Firebug vandals have struck again in Ballymena. Recently, serious damage was caused to play equipment in the town’s People’s Park and now a summer seat has been torched in a nearby housing estate.

DUP Assemblyman, Paul Frew said: “This week we have summer seats being burnt to ashes. To some this might not seem as a big issue but it all takes money to repair. Local people, especially elderly folk, really rely on these summer seats being placed in certain locations meaning they can venture out for walks and rest when they get to the seat.

“The people of the Rectory estate, where this seat was located, have worked hard over the years to keep their area tidy and this arson must be condemned