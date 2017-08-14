Criminal damage condemned

Police are appealing for information after vandals targeted a number of floral displays in the region.

The Times understands that a number of displays in Randalstown were damaged sometime on Saturday, August 12.

Appealing for information in a post on the PSNI Antrim Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “I’m sure many of you have noticed how well the town is looking lately.

“Sadly, some folk aren’t keen on it remaining that way.

“The volunteers who have dedicated their time, effort and money into the TIDY project woke this morning (Sunday) to discover yet more damage caused!

“If anyone has information regarding this damage, please contact police on 101, quoting Police ref 614 13/08/17.”

Condemning the incident, South Antrim UUP MLA, Steve Aiken said: “It is so disheartening to see the hard work of Randalstown volunteers being destroyed needlessly. Anyone with any information, please contact PSNI on 101. “