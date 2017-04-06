Criminal damage to grave at Ballee cemetery

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of criminal damage caused to a grave in the Ballee Cemetery area of Ballymena.

Constable Jenna McGarry said: “It was reported that between the hours of 5.15pm and 11.00pm on Tuesday, April 4, criminal damage was caused to a grave plaque in Ballee Cemetrey, Ballymena.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Ballymena Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 202 of the 05/04/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”